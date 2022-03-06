California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,962 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,616 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE BRMK opened at $8.08 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

