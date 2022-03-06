California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,414 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of GoPro worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

