Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

