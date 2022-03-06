Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $2.87. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $18.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,705 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $59.79. 2,444,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

