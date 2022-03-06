Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Camping World in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,865 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

