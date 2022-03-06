Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

