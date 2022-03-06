Canaccord Genuity Group Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $23.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $98.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

