Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.