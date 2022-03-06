Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.72

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.72 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 197377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

