Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.
CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.30.
Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$76.73.
About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
