Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.30.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$76.73.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.