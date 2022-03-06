Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

