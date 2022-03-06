Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.