Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.