Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.