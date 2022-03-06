Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

