Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

