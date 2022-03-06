Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IBML opened at $25.65 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

