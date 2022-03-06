Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

