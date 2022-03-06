Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.90.
CRWD opened at $179.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.