Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,243 shares of company stock worth $26,600,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $179.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.