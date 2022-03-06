Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,028,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $218.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

