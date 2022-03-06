Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

