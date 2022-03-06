Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

