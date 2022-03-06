Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 335 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of SIG opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

