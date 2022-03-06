Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cable One were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,454.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,558.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,746.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

