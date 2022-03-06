Captrust Financial Advisors Has $453,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.40.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

