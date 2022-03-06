Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $726,031. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

