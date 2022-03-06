Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

