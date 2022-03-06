Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

