CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. CareRx has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Separately, lifted their price target on shares of CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

