Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Cut by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

