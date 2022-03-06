Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

