Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,037 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

