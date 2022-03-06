Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,319 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

