Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,829,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,602,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $61.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.