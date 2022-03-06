Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPHD opened at $46.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19.

