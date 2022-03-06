Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,796 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.