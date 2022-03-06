Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,539,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

