Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $103.67 and last traded at $107.31, with a volume of 319666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

Specifically, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after buying an additional 62,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

