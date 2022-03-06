Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Emily Nagle Green Sells 1,700 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

