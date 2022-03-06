CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. CDW comprises 6.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of CDW worth $269,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.57. 634,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $190.43. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $149.21 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.