Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 628,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 473,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.