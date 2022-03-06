CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.80

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 435647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

