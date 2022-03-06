CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $14,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

