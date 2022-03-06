Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.