Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,410,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $72.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.