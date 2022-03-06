Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

