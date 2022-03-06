Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,488 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $286,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 809,759 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 80.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

