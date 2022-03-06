Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.