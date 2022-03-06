Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 99 ($1.33).

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Friday. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

