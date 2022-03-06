Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $102.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

CDAY opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

