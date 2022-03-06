Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,784 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,261,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 109,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.